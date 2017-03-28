Lantsa nagliyab, sumabog: 5 patay, 4 sugatan

Lima katao ang nasawi at apat pa ang nasugatan nang magliyab at sumabog ang lantsa sa baybayin ng Zamboanga City Lunes ng gabi, ayon sa mga 0toridad. Narekober ang bangkay ng limang tripulante ng M/L Satellite Martes ng umaga, ilang oras matapos maapula ang apoy, ayon sabi ni Lt. Cmdr. Alvin Dagalea, commander ng Coast Guard Station Zamboanga. Isa pang crew member ang nagtamo ng mga paso sa katawan, tatlo ang may “slight injuries,” at tatlo pa ang di nasaktan, sabi ni Dagalea nang kapanayamin ng mga reporter sa telepono. Nagliyab ang M/L Satellite dakong alas-8 ng gabi at sinundan ito ng mga pagsabog, sabi ni Supt. Rogeilo Alabata, tagapagsalita ng Zamboanga Peninsula regional police. Nakadaong noon ang lantsa sa Ben-Go Wharf ng Brgy. Baliwasan, kung saan ito nagre-refill ng 110 drum ng gasolina at diesel mula sa isang oil tanker, ani Alabata. Dadalhin sana ng lantsa ang gasolina’t diesel sa Jolo, Sulu. Sa inisyal na imbestigasyon, lumabas na nagliyab ang lantsa nang paandarin ng chief mechanic ang generator, at sinundan na ito ng ilang malalakas na pagsabog, ani Alabata. Dalawang tripulante, nakilala bilang sina Ardi Jumdain at Asin Nur, ang agad nakalundag mula sa lantsa at nasagip. Dalawa pa, na nakilala bilang sina Andung Sal at Alsid Sal, ang nakatakas habang nasusunog na ang lantsa, ani Alabata. Habang lumalaki pa ang apoy ay napinsala naman ang isang Mazda 3 sedan (XSZ-265) na nakaparada malapit sa tanker. Idineklara ng Bureau of Fire Protection na “under control” ang sunog dakong alas-9:30, at naapula ang apoy sa tanker alas-10, ani Alabata. Martes ng umaga lang narekober ang mga bangkay dahil masyado nang madilim matapos maapula ang apoy, at kinailangan munang pahupain ang init ng nasunog na lantsa, ani Dagalea.

