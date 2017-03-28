Vina kering-keri pagsabayin ang trabaho, negosyo at pagiging ina By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

MASKI na abala sa showbiz commitments si Vina Morales ay hindi pa rin niya nakakalimutan ang negosyo nilang magkakapatid na Ystilo Salon na umabot na sa 25 franchise nationwide. Ayon sa TV host-singer-actress ay kailangan magsipag talaga at mag-iisip ka ng promo na panghatak sa tao dahil sa rami ng nagsusulputang beauty salon ngayon na may kanya-kanyang gimik. Kadarating lang ni Vina galing Doha, Qatar para sa isang corporate show na sponsored ng Philippine Air Lines at nitong weekend ay lumipad naman siya patungong Tagbilaran, Bohol bilang panauhin sa pagbubukas ng bagong franchise ng Ystilo kasama ang anak na si Ceana. Base sa IG post ni Vina, “It was a successful Inauguration of @ystilosalon TAGBILARAN BOHOL branch. Congratulations to our franchisee Mr. Dodong Arambala and Ms Ritzel Arambala and family.

“Daghang Salamat Sa inyo tanan ,Ceana and I had a great time. Pagbisita mo sa branch at the 2nd floor of Island City Mall Tagbilaran, we have SUMMER PROMO.” At dahil weekend ay hindi na rin pinalampas ng mag-inang Vina at Ceana ang magandang dagat doon.

