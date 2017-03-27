P3.7M marijuana nakumpiska sa Mt. Province Inquirer

ARESTADO ang tatlo katao matapos mahulihan ng P3.7 milyong halaga ng pinatuyong marijuana sa Bauko, Mountain Province kahapon.

Sakay si Kerwin Ulanday Ortega, 22, kasama ang 19-anyos na si John Cario Orille Reynera at Angelito Puedan Dilao ng isang bus papuntang Baguio City nang parahin ng mga pulis ang sinasakyan para sa isang checkpoint sa Barangay Sinto sa Bauko, ayon sa Cordillera police office.

Pawang mga residente ng Sampaloc, Maynila ang tatlo at nanggaling sa bayan ng Bontoc.

