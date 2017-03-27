DU30 tahimik na magdiriwang ng kaarawan

SINABI ng Palasyo na tahimik na magdiriwang si Pangulong Duterte ng kanyang ika-72 kaarawan bukas kasama ang kanyang pamilya sa Davao City.

“Traditionally, the President marks his birthday quietly without fanfare. He spends some quality time with family and close friends,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.

Ito ang unang kaarawan ni Duterte bilang pangulo ng bansa.

“While certain offices may hold parallel celebration, the President usually veers away public attention on his private and personal affairs,” dagdag ni Abella.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Duterte na nais niyang ipagdiwang ang kanyang kaarawan sa piling ng kanyang apong si Stonefish at iba pang miyembro ng kanyang pamilya.

Si Stonefish ay ang bagong silang na sanggol ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.