Kilalang male star di nanalong best actor kahit binayaran ng P30K ang award

HULA hoop: Matagal nang pangarap ng isang aktor na masungkit ang best actor trophy mula sa isang pinagpipitaganang award-giving body. Pero naniniwala rin pala ito na maaaring “maglangis” sa ilang miyembrong bumubuo nito to sway them into considering him as the ultimate (not necessarily deserving) recipient.

Nu’ng time kasing ‘yon ay may pambatong acting sa pelikula ang aktor who was told he was a shoo-in for the top acting award.

Bago idaos ang gabi ng parangal, the actor gingerly handed “something” to one of its vo-ting members. Nagulat ang miyembro sa tsekeng pay to cash at dated: P30,000.

Bagama’t tinanggap naman ng miyembro ang tseke, nagpa-sintabi na siya sa aktor: “You don’t have to do this.” Lumipas ang maraming taon pero hinayaan lang ng miyembro na nakaipit sa mga pahina ng kanyang libro ang tsekeng lipas na (stale-dated). Sa madaling salita, hindi na-debit ang halagang ‘yon sa current account ng aktor.

Came the awards night. Hindi nanalong best actor ang nam-bribe. Da who ang aktor na naniniwala palang may katapat na halaga ang tropeo?

Ay, aktres pala!