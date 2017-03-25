Tumbok Karera Tips, March 25, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (9) Grand Villa/Faithful Wife; TUMBOK – (4) Tenseventeen; LONGSHOT – (8) Spin Move

Race 2 : PATOK – (4) Hail Storm; TUMBOK – (7) Cavite Royale; LONGSHOT – (5) Oakhill Princess

Race 3 : PATOK – (3) Tunnel Vision; TUMBOK – (2) Vice Chancellor; LONGSHOT – (5) Michika/Buenasnochesenores

Race 4 : PATOK – (8) Digame; TUMBOK – (2) Boxmeer; LONGSHOT – (3) Fortune Hunter

Race 5 : PATOK – (9) Warrior Baby/Papaplsdontflirt; TUMBOK – (4) Mister Yokishoti/Sir Jeboy; LONGSHOT – (5) Pure Joy

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Amazing Cole; TUMBOK -(3) Calaguas Island; LONGSHOT – (4) Isla De Romero

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Hello Gorgeous; TUMBOK -(5) Melody’s Diamond; LONGSHOT – (2) Sky Glory

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Wings Of Love; TUMBOK -(7) Toscana; LONGSHOT – (2) Tejeros/Rochelle’s Gift

Race 9 : PATOK – (5) Jazz Connection; TUMBOK – (3) Oyster Perpetual; LONGSHOT – (4) Minotaur

Race 10 : PATOK – (3) Lady Pio; TUMBOK – (1) Angel Brulay; LONGSHOT – (4) Big Boy Vito

Race 11 : PATOK – (7) Jersy Jewel; TUMBOK – (3) Princess Atiana; LONGSHOT – (2) Leave My Mark

