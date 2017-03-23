Kasalang Gloria at Peter tuloy na sa Lunes By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

MAPAPANOOD na ang inaabangang kasalan nina Peter (Nonie Buencamino) at Gloria (Sylvia Sanchez) sa The Greatest Love sa darating na Lunes, Marso 27 pagkatapos ng The Better Half. Gandang-ganda ang lahat sa kinunang wedding scene na ginanap sa Silang, Cavite, maaliwalas daw ang lugar at hindi pa nagagamit ang simbahan sa anumang pelikula o teleserye. Nagkakatawanan naman sina Nonie at Ibyang kapag break dahil hindi nila naisip na sa tagal nilang artista ay ngayon lang sila ikinasal sa serye. Base naman sa mga naririnig naming feedback mula sa mga loyal viewers the TGL, ang ganda ng chemistry nina Nonie at Sylvia kahit na ngayon lang sila naging magka-loveteam. Marami raw kasi ang kinikilig sa love story nila, lalo na ang mga may asawa na.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.