Viral: Sandara ipinagtanggol ang Pilipinas sa isang Korean TV show

NAG-VIRAL sa social media ang video episode ng “Battle Trip” kung saan ipinagtatanggol ng K-Pop star na si Sandara Park sa isang programa sa Korea ang Pilipinas sa mga nagsasabing mapanganib sa ating bansa.

Ayon kay Sandara, (translated na sa English from Korean), “One of the reasons why I introduce the Philippines to Battle Trip is people always ask me about the Philippines, ‘Isn’t it dangerous? I hear public safety is poor? They always ask me that.

“It’s just that unfortunate incidents are shown in the news, I wanted to show that, it’s not dangerous at all,” aniya pa.

Kasabay nito, ipinakita sa video ang magagandang kabundukan na pawang kulay berdeng mga puno at malinaw na tubig na hindi namin maintindihan sa salitang Korean kung saan ito.

Pero sa pagkakaintindi namin ay sa Bohol ito dahil uminom pa ng fresh buko si Sandara kasama ang kaibigan nitong Koreana at sabay pakita ng Balicasag Island Dive Resort na ang linaw-linaw ng tubig sa dagat at white sand pa.

As of now ay may 717,827 views na ang video na in-upload ng Team Philippines. Marami ring nag-comment na pumupuri sa Korean singer dahil sa pagmamahal nito sa Pilipinas.

Mabuti pa si Sandara, todo tanggol sa Pilipinas maski hindi naman siya Pinay, samantalang ang ibang kababayan natin, sinisiraan pa ang sariling bansa.

Kaya naman talagang mahal na mahal din ng mga Pinoy si Sandara at mainit pa ring tinatanggap ng kanyang Filipino fans kapag bumabalik siya rito. Todo pa rin ang suporta nila sa tinaguriang Pambansang Krung Krung.

Sana nga ay makagawa uli ng proyekto si Sandy sa Pilipinas, siguradong matutuwa ang kanyang mga fans dito kapag binigyan siya ng teleserye o pelikula ng ABS-CBN at Star Cinema. Ang tanong, sino kaya ang bagay na itambal sa dalaga?