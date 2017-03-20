Sylvia: Kung kailan ako tumanda saka pa ako ikakasal sa teleserye!

NAGULAT si Ria Atayde nang sorpresahin siya ng kanyang lolong si Ramon Atayde, Sr. sa programang Magandang Buhay na mapapanood ngayong umaga.

Guest si Ria sa nasabing morning show para sa promo ng My Dear Heart at na-shock talaga ang dalaga nang biglang magpakita sa studio ang kanyang Papito.

Hindi kasi expected ng aktres na sa dinami-rami ng puwedeng isorpresa sa kanya ng show ay ang lolo pa niya ang napili ng staff ng MB.

“Grabe sobrang na-surprise po ako, kasi hindi naman siya sumasama sa mga ganyan. First time niyang lumabas sa TV,” naiiyak na sabi ni Ria na parang batang inilagay ang ulo sa balikat ng kanyang lolo.

Kuwento nga ni Mr. Ramon Sr. sa amin habang nasa dressing room kami at naghihintay ng go signal para sa pagpasok niya sa studio, “I have to adjust all my meetings today, I have meeting at 2 p.m., but I scheduled it by 11 a.m. kanina.”

Sa edad na 77 ay araw-araw pa palang pumapasok sa opisina si Mr. Ramon sa Makati City at Pier, Tondo dahil ang katwiran niya, “Because if I don’t work or go to the office everyday, I will die young.”

Pagnenegosyo sana ang gusto ni Papito na tahaking landas ng mga apo. Kaya nu’ng tanungin ito ng isa sa host na si Melai Cantiveros kung ano ang reaksyon niya nu’ng pumasok na rin sa showbiz ang apong si Ria, “Well, I have nothing against acting, because my father used to act in the vaudeville before.

“The only thing I requested them (mga apo) is find a good career but you have to finish college first. Because when you finish your college, then you probably better prepared and you will be able to leave after you finish your career. So this is what I told them, right (sabay tingin kay Ria),” kuwento ni Mr. Ramon.

Naluhang sabi naman ni Ria, “Super, super po akong nagpapasalamat naman and the fact na nandito siya (Papito), it’s just to show na, (he loves me, really).

“Si Papito po kasi, very business oriented and ‘yung buong family is business (work), so obviously mga bata palang kami, we are all semi-being groomed to be corporate, di ba?

“So, parang nu’ng nag-artista kami (kasama si Arjo Atayde), I felt like (sabay tulo ng luha), I may have let him down, pero, to see him actually very proud like ‘yung tipong he sees me on TV, he (said), ‘oh, you’re doing what you like?’ So parang ganu’n.

“It’s just so nice na parang (iiyak ulit)…I am really thankful, not only for the support, for the love kasi mula nu’ng bata po ako, parati siyang nandiyan and every Sunday po, siya po ‘yung nagturo ng value ng family.

“Kasi every Sunday po nagkikita-kita po kami because of his influence na lahat kaming magpipinsan, we see each other every Sunday even though how busy we are, kasi at the end of the day, family will always be number one,” sabi pa ni Ria.

q q q

Ngayong araw na ang kasal nina Peter (Nonie Buencamino) kay Gloria (Sylvia Sanchez) sa isang simbahan sa Silang, Cavite para sa teleseryeng The Greatest Love.

Yes bossing Ervin, alas-tres ang call time ng lahat na dadalo sa engrandeng kasalan nina Peter at Gloria dahil may rehearsal pa raw at make-up testing. Ang motif ng wedding ay gray.

At dahil unang beses lang ikakasal si Sylvia simula nu’ng nag-teleserye siya ay tinanong namin kung ano ang pakiramdam niya.

“Hindi lang ako ang excited, nag-uusap nga kami ni Nonie kasi kung kailan kami tumanda, saka namin mararanasang ikasal sa teleserye.

Pati si Nonie, first time rin niya kaya tawa kami nang tawa,” kuwento ni Ibyang habang nakikinig ang asawang si Art Atayde.

Hindi makakadalo si papa Art sa kasal ng asawa dahil may mga lakad ito, pero ang nanay niyang si Mamita na biyenan ni Sylvia ay gustong mapanood ang shooting ng manugang.

Samantala, alam na ni Ibyang ang mga susunod na mangyayari sa The Greatest Love, “Kung umiyak na kayo nang umiyak sa mga napanood ninyo, mas matindi ito, sigurado ako, mas matindi pa ang mga susunod na mangyayari hanggang sa katapusan.”