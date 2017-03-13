Sylvia Sanchez awang-awa na kay Mama Gloria sa ‘The Greatest Love’ By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

“HUWAG na huwag mong palalampasim ang The Greatest Love sa Lunes (ngayong hapon), dahil tiyak na iiyak ka na naman. Kung nakakaiyak ‘yung mga huling episode, mas iiyak ka dito kay Gloria!” Iyan ang mahigpit na bilin sa amin ni Sylvia Sanchez noong Biyernes tungkol sa afternoon serye nila sa ABS-CBN. Bagama’t ayaw pa talagang ikuwento ng bida ng TGL ay napilit din namin siya, “Nakakaawa si Gloria kasi mapupupu na siya nang hindi niya alam at si Andrei (Matt Evans) ang magpupunas sa kanya.” Grabe naman! Ang sabi namin kay Ibyang. Ganu’n ba talaga ang maysakit na Alzheimer’s, pati pagdumi sa tamang lugar ay nali-limutan na rin niya? Nauna ng naihi sa pantalon niya si Gloria nang mamanhikan si Peter (Noni Buencamino) sa mga anak niya dahil sa sobrang excitement, at heto, napa-pupu naman daw sa isang eksena. Ano pa kaya ang susunod na gagawin ng aktres para sa pinag-uusapang serye? Tinanong nga namin nang diretso si Ibyang kung sa nalalapit nilang kasal ni Peter ay hindi niya mali-limutan, “Abangan mo!” tanging sabi niya sa amin. Wish lang namin na mapanood ang sinasabing eksena ng award-winning actress dahil oras iyon ng deadlines, di ba bossing Ervin?

