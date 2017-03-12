Cesar Montano inireklamo ng mga empleyado ng Tourism Inquirer

NAGSAMPA ng reklamo sa Presidential Action Center ang mga empleyado ng Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) — isang corporate body sa ilalim ng Department of Tourism (DOT) laban sa kanilang chief operating officer na si Cesar Montano. Nakalagay sa letter complaint ang 24 na umano’y mga kuwestiyonableng ginawa ni Montano, kabilang na ang pagpasok sa multimillion na halaga ng maanomalyang mga kontrata, pagkuha ng sariling empleyado na ang trabaho ay kapareho lamang sa mga dinatnang mga manggagawa. Kabilang sa mga umano’y kuwestiyonableng kontrata ay ang P16.5 milyong cash sponsorship ng TPB sa isang kompanya na siyang humawak sa produksyon ng isang rali para kay Pangulong Duterte noong Pebrero 25, sa Luneta na dinaluhan ng mga tao kasama na ang mga pinasok ng mga lokal na pamahalaan. Bukod pa rito, gumastos din umano ang TPB ng P12 milyon para sa concert nina James Reid at Nadine Lustre sa ibang bansa. Katatalaga lamang ni Duterte kay Montano bilang COO ng TPB noong Disyembre 2016.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.