Roxanne Barcelo naloka sa shooting ng bagong pelikula

PLAYING an aswang slayer in “Blood Hunters”, gulat na gulat si Roxanne Barcelo sa shooting ng movie nila starring former Taekwondo champ-turned congressman Monsour del Rosario, Sarah Chang and Vincent Soberano who also directed the movie.
“Naloka ako. ‘Yung first audition ko pa lang, naloka talaga ko kasi tikas pa lang nila, their stance is already strong. You know that they lived and breathed martial arts. To be able to work with this type of top calibre actors, nalula ako. I was overwhelmed,” say ni Roxanne during the last shooting day in Morong, Bataan.
“First time ko ma-experience na bago mag-roll ang camera ay ang daming nangyari. Nakapag-workshop kami ng maraming beses. Talagang kinilala namin ang characters namin.
“Bawal maarte dito. Lahat ng kaartehan ko ay iniwan ko sa bahay. Lahat sila professional at saka well-equipped with the martial arts that they know pero when it comes to Filipino martial arts, lahat kami we came in willing to learn and ready,” chika niya.
