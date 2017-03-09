Vice: Pamilya kami sa Showtime, tanggap namin pati mga arte ng isa’t isa!



VICE Ganda considers his It’s Showtime cast and production people as his one big family. He has learned to love his co-stars’ endearing qualities and imperfections as well.

“Most endearing, ang pinaka-endearing ay ‘yung lahat ng imperfections namin ay minahal namin sa isa’t isa. Hindi lang ‘yung magaganda at positibong ugali namin ang nagustuhan namin kundi ‘yung buong-buo, ‘yung strength at pinaka-weakness namin ay tinanggap namin ‘yun at buong-buo naming minamahal.

“Para talaga kaming pamilya. Sa loob ng matagal na panahon na magkakasama kami ay hindi na kami nabibigla sa mga inaarte namin, pati ‘yung mga arte namin ay hinahanap namin sa isa’t isa. Mahal namin ang isa’t isa nang buong-buo,” say ni Vice sa It’s Showtime thanksgiving presscon kasama sina Anne Curtis, Karylle, Amy Perez, Jugs Jugueta and Ryan Bang.

When asked kung sino ang la favorita niya, Vice said, “Favorite ko talaga ‘yung dalawang senior citizens, si Daddy Dominador at Lolo Antonio.”

Sa presscon ay nag-perform din ang Hashtags and GirlTrends. Umapir din ang “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” grand finalists na sina Froilan Canlas, Noven Belleza, Sam Mangubat, Carlmalone Montecido, Maricel Callo, Mary Gidget dela Llana, Pauline Agupitan, Marielle Montellano, Eumee Capili at Rachelle Gabreza.

Pasok na sina Froilan at Noven sa Top 5 so it would be interesting kung sino pa kaya ang makakapasok sa huling tapatan ng

“Tawag Ng Tanghalan” sa Sabado, March 11, sa Resorts World Manila.