Nora kinuhang espesyal na hurado sa TNT grand finals By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

SI Superstar Nora Aunor ang espesyal na hurado ngayong Sabado sa gaganaping grand finals ng “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” sa It’s Showtime na gaganapin sa Resorts World. Nalimutan daw itong ianunsyo nina Direk Jillmer Dy sa ginanap na presscon ng noontime show dahil sobra silang excited sa magagandang balita tungkol sa “TNT” finalists na naging dahilan din kaya tumaas nang husto ang ratings nila. Biniro nga namin si direk Jillmer na baka kasi hindi pa nag-confirm si Ate Guy kaya nakalimutan nilang ipaalam sa press people? “Ha-hahaha! Baka nga kaya hindi nasabi kanina (sa presscon),” biro rin niyang sagot sa amin. Excited na tiyak ang “TNT” finalists na binubuo nina Maricel Callo, Mary Gidget de la Llana, Pauline Agupitan, Marielle Montelibano, Noven Belleza, Eumee Capile, Sam Mangubat, Carimalone Montecido, Froilan Canlas at Rachel Gabreza dahil alam nilang produkto rin si Nora Aunor ng Tawag Ng Tanghalan noong 1967. Ang tatanghaling grand champion sa “TNT” ay mananalo ng bahay at lupa, management contract sa ABS-CBN plus P2 million cash, habang ang top 5 na mapipili ay makakatanggap din ng consolation prize.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.