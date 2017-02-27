Cathy Molina: Magiging blockbuster ang Sharon-Gabby reunion movie By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

SA nakaraang guesting ni Direk Cathy Garcia-Molina sa Tonight With Boy Abunda ay hindi niya sinagot ang tanong kung sinu-sinong artista ang ayaw na niyang makatrabaho, bagkus ay isang malakas na tawa ang isinagot niya. Kaya naman noong Sabado ay nag-follow up kami kay direk Cathy kung sino sa mga artista ngayon ang hindi na niya bibigyan ng second chance. “Lahat ng maarte, ayaw kong makatrabaho,” mabilis na sagot sa amin ng direktor ng “My Ex and Whys” na kasalukuyang kumikita ngayon sa mga sinehan. Sabi namin sa direktor na, “Naku direk ang dami nila, baka walang matira.” Natawa na lang sa amin si direk Cathy. Anyway, may boyfriend pala ngayon si direk Cathy kaya pala blooming siya, “Yes may boyfriend and almost 10 months na.” Hindi naman niya itinangging nagsasama na sila ng guy kaya pala tumatawa niyang isinagot ang “good sex” sa tanong ni kuya Boy kung “good conversation” o “good sex.” Ang next movie project ng isa sa blockbuster director ng Star Cinema ay ang balik-tambalan nina Sharon Cuneta at Gabby Concepcion, at naniniwala si direk Cathy na kikita ito dahil maraming nag-aabang sa reunion movie ng ex-couple. “Thank you baka end of March kami mag-start (shooting),” sabi sa amin. Samantala, si direk Cathy ang magsu-shoot ng pilot episode ng La Luna Sangre nina Daniel Padilla at Kathryn Bernardo na ipalalabas naman sa third week ng 2017.

