Ellen, Baste ‘sabog na sabog’ daw sa viral video; umaming bangag sa alak

NAGULAT si Ellen Adarna sa latest hanash tungkol sa kanila ni presidential son Baste Duterte.

Kumalat kasi sa internet ang isang video nila titled “ELLEN ADARNA AND BASTE DUTERTE: SABOG NA SABOG.” Parang pinalalabas na nakadroga sila.

Actually, last month pa lumabas ang video with this caption: “@sebastianduterte My EX and WHYs channeling #lizasoberano #enriquegil sorry bisaya ray makasabot ani. #exGoals dapat ganyan walang bitter. Move on ng masaya. Hahahaha nya kamusta akong lipstick na nagkampat. Hahahaha okeh ra? Hahaha di na uso ang relationship goals! #exGoals na #throwback feelings malipayong 2017 and let go charooouoot!

“Nasobrahan tas ka free spirit @sebastianduterte! hahahahhaha mura rag wai mahitabo diba. Mao na kung manguyab mo dapat cool inyung uyabon. Nawa mi. Cool ra coolang pa coolookoy #kinsayvictim #victimsoflove diay ka huhhh ahahaha sigi unahay na kinsay magilog! Hahaha.”

Pinalagan ni Ellen ang drug issue and said in an interview, “I wouldn’t post it online if it was weed. Hahaha. Sino bang tanga gagawa n’yan?

“Not unless ma-legalize na medicinal weed. Lol. Anak pa cya ni digong hajahajaj!”

“They can say whatever they say. We were both drunk. Baste was smoking real cigarettes. It’s called IQOS from Japan. You can google it,” say pa ni Ellen.