Nadine umaming walang V-day at anniversary gift kay James

HINDI na pala nagbigayan ng Valentine at anniversary gift ang isa sa pambatong loveteam ng ABS-CBN na sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre.

Last Feb. 11 nag-celebrate ng kanilang first anniversary as a couple ang dalawang Kapamilya stars sa Japan kasabay na rin ng kanilang Valentine date. Kailan lang sila bumalik sa Pilipinas para sa mga panibagong trabaho na gagawin nila for the second quarter of the year.

Sa isang ginanap na event recently, nakachika ng ilang entertainment press si Nadine at dito nga siya nagkuwento ng ilang detalye about her Japan trip together with her boyfriend James.

In fairness, fresh na fresh daw ang itsura ni Nadine, halatang nakapag-rest ang dalaga nang bonggang-bongga.

“Japan is amazing, super saya, super lamig nga lang po talaga. Pero ang saya-saya lang ng bonding. But I guess mas more on food. Actually umalis kami ng February 11 ng gabi so ang anniversary namin ay sa airport,” kuwento ng dalaga.

Hirit pa ng aktres, “Wala ng gift. I guess the Japan trip is the gift na mismo. It’s a different experience – it’s us, it’s different e!”

Dagdag pa ng girlfriend ni James nata-touch din siya sa mga friends and supporters ng JaDine dahil sa magagandang comments na ipino-post ng mga ito na mas lalong nagpapatatag ng relasyon nila, “Ang bilis nga e, sabi ko nga sa mga friends ko ‘February 11 na?’ Tapos binabati din ako ng mga friends ko sabi nila ‘uy tomorrow na.’

“Sabi ko, ‘Anong tomorrow na?’ Super bilis and I’m very happy kasi we’ve suddenly grown, parehas kami individually and together we grown so much,” pahayag pa ni Nadine.