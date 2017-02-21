Gastos sa biyahe ni Du30 sa 12 bansa umabot na sa P277M

UMABOT na sa P277 milyon ang ginastos ng pamahalaan sa 12 na biyahe ni Pangulong Duterte sa iba’t ibang bansa simula nang maupo ito noong Hulyo.

Sa isang press conference, ipinagtanggol naman ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella ang mga naging biyahe ni Duterte sa pagsasabing pawang naging produktibo naman ang mga ito.

“We’re glad to report the windfall of President Duterte’s official foreign visits last year. The President made a total of seven foreign trips, visiting a total of 12 countries since he took office. These visits incurred a total of about 277 million in expenses, which included airfare, charter lease and others,” sabi ni Abella.

Idinagdag ni Abella na sa biyahe pa lamang ni Duterte sa China, umabot na US$4 bilyon ang inaasahang pamumuhunang ipapasok na magreresulta sa 100,000 trabaho.

“The visit to Japan likewise produced investment commitments estimated at US$1.85 billion and will generate about 250,000 jobs in the next few years,” ayon pa kay Abella.

Bukod sa China at Japan, kabilang sa mga biyahe ni Duterte ang Laos, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia, Lima, Peru, Cambodia at Singapore.