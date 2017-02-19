Banta ng basher kay Diego: May video ako laban sa ‘yo! Bandera

PATOL kung patol pa rin si Diego Loyzaga sa mga bashers na walang-tigil sa kakaokray sa kanya matapos ang paglilitanya niya sa social media laban sa kanyang amang si Cesar Montano. Isang netizen na may user name na @GAYlacierda ang sinagot ni Diego na nagkomento tungkol sa diumano’y paggamit niya ng droga. Hinamon pa siya nito na sabay silang magpa-drug test sa Camp Crame. Sana raw ay magpa-rehab na siya dahil baka raw epekto ng drugs ang ginawa niyang pang-aalipusta sa kanyang tatay. Resbak naman ng Kapamilya actor, “[D]i mo alam gaano ka kaswerte na tanggap ka ng tatay mo at mahal ka niya. Di ko alam kung anong feeling nun. Di natin away to.” Tinanggap din niya ang hamon ng basher na sabay silang magpa-drug test sa Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency o PDEA. Isa namang netizen (may Twitter handle na @SofiaAn59859439) ang nagbanta kay Diego na anumang oras ay ipakakalat na niya ang diumano’y video nila ng kanyang barkada na magpapatunay sa akusasyon ni Cesar sa kanya. Ang sagot naman ng binata rito, “Like I said, nag iintay lang ako dito!” Sa bandang huli ay pinayuhan si Diego ng kanyang fans na huwag nang patulan ang mga bashers, kaya ang sumunod na tweet niya, “Tama. Tama na sagutin mga bashers. Salamat sa mga sumuporta. Waste of time n tweets. Sa positive na lang tayo magfocus.”

