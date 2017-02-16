Pinoy Boyband Superstar finalist pakitang-gilas sa My Dear Heart By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

May ibubuga naman pala sa acting si Mark Oblea na napapanood ngayon sa seryeng My Dear Heart na pinagbibidahan nina Zanjoe Marudo, Bela Padilla, Coney Reyes at ang bagong child star na si Heart Ramos. Base sa nakita namin sa eksenang nakikipagkuwentuhan si Mark kina Hyubs Azarcon at ibang kaibigan sa isang tindahan kung saan nagyabang siyang mukhang may gusto rin sa kanya ang nililigawang si Loisa Andalio na tiyempong narinig nito kaya tinalakan siya, ay pasado na ang kanyang akting. Hindi nga nagkamali ang Cornerstone Talent Management na kunin ang Pinoy Boyband Superstar finalist dahil bukod sa pagiging singer niya ay puwedeng maging artista. Ito rin marahil ang nakita ng Dreamscape Entertainment boss na si Deo T. Endrinal kay Mark kaya isinama siya sa My Dear Heart at isa sa bida ng Wansapanataym: My Hair Lady kasama nina Loisa Andalio at Jameson Blake.

