‘Bakit hinayaan lang ni Teresa Loyzaga na lapastanganin ni Diego ang ama?’

TOTOONG we live in a matriarchal society, pero hindi pala lahat ng nasa lipunan ay makaina.

Isang klasikong halimbawa na si Diego Loyzaga sa paglapastangan niya sa sariling amang si Cesar Montano. Bagama’t meron siguro siyang pinaghuhugutan, must Diego take all of his grievances to social media for the world to feast on?

Ipagpalagay na nating may katotohanan—slight or absolute—ang mga paratang ni Diego laban kay Cesar, in his supposedly mature mind ay hindi ba niya naisip na sa kanya rin nag-backfire ang kanyang mga sinabi?

Diego has been under the care of his mom Teresa Loyzaga all these years, ano kaya ang naging partisipasyon nito sa asal ng anak, kung meron man?

Basta na lang ba hinayaan ni Teresa na siraan ni Diego ang ama nito, and on social media at that?

With mature minds involved in a strictly family issue, hindi ba maaaring inupuan na lang ito nina Cesar, Teresa at Diego? Did Diego believe that by resorting to social media as his means to prove his point and Cesar’s guilt ay mare-resolve ang problema nilang mag-ama?

It’s disturbing how the millennials are using social media to vent their sentiments, especially anger toward their parents. Worse, sinamahan pa ito ni Diego ng pagbabanta aimed at destroying his dad’s reputation.

Ang dapat sana’y usapin that is ideally threshed out in the privacy of their home has become like a 24-hour carinderia na bukas sa lahat ng gustong kumain at magpiyesta sa isyung hindi naman dapat nagiging for public consumption.