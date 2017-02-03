Ellen: Plano kong mabuntis next year, may ka-deal na nga akong baby daddy!

NAG-EENJOY ngayon si Ellen Adarna bilang single lady matapos nga silang mag-break ng Presidential son na si Baste Duterte.
Ngayong malapit na ang Valentine’s Day, open naman ang sexy actress sa pakikipag-date, “Yes okay lang. If meron, meron. I’m open to dating actually. I’m almost 30, so hindi naman na I’m closing my doors. Ang sarap kayang ma-in love. Gusto kong ma-in love sa totoo lang.”
Kailan niya balak magpakasal? “No, I don’t want to get (married). Actually, sa totoo lang, I don’t want to get married. Maybe when I’m 40. Gusto ko anak muna. And I talked to my parents about it already and yeah, I just have to find a partner na good genes.”
“I’m turning 29 this April but I told my dad I’m gonna get pregnant when I’m 30,” aniya pa sa nakaraang presscon ng Kapamilya comedy show na Home Sweetie Home na nasa ikatlong taon na ngayon, starring John Lloyd Cruz and Toni Gonzaga.
Mukhang seryoso nga si Ellen sa pagbubuntis next year, “Yeah. I’m really gonna get pregnant, I promise. Meron akong ka-deal na baby daddy. He’s my ex!”
Big deal sa kanya ang qualities ng magiging ama ng baby niya, “Dapat mataas ‘yung IQ, matangkad kasi maliit ako. Bahala na basta if he ends up an asshole, at least maganda naman (anak ko).”
Hirit pa ng dalaga, “Actually gusto kong mag-asawa at magkaanak sa taong mahal ko. Pero hindi ko pa alam, eh.” – EAS
