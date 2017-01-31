Charlene, Aga umalis daw ng bansa, umiwas kay Dayanara? By Ambet Nabus Bandera

MAG-STAY pa pala ng isang linggo sa bansa si Miss Universe 1993 Dayanara Torres na nagsilbing judge sa grand coronation ng Miss Universe. Mapapanood uli siya ng mga Pinoy sa anniversary ng musical show na ASAP. Ang Manila Genesis nina Angelie at Gary Valenciano ang management outfit ni Yari sa bansa na nagkaroon din naman ng bonggang karir as TV host and actress sa Pilipinas ilang taon na ang nakararaan. Maganda pa rin si Dayanara at kahit nagkaedad na ito, nananatili pa rin ang karisma nito na minahal sa kanya ng mga Pinoy. Marami ang nagtatanong kung nagkita na sila nina Aga Muhlach at Charlene Gonzales at iba pa niyang friends sa showbiz, pero dahil nakatuon nga lahat ang pokus sa current beauties, siyempre isasantabi muna ang mga tsikang ganito. Siyanga pala, hindi namin namataan sa buong duration ng Miss Universe 2016 si Charlene bukod sa naging pagsuporta nito kay Maxine sa pamamagitan ng social media. Balitang wala sa bansa ngayon sina Charlene at Aga. May katotohanan kaya ang balita na umiwas talaga ang mga ito sa limelight para hindi na sila maintriga kay Dayanara? Hmmmm, aalamin natin iyan next issue.

