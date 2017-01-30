Rachelle Ann nakapasa sa musical play na ‘Hamilton’ sa London By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

MASAYANG ibinalita ng Cornerstone Talent Management publicist na si Caress Cabalerro na ang international talent nilang si Rachelle Ann Go ay napili sa “Hamilton” musical na mapapanood sa Nob. 21 sa Victoria Palace Theatre, London. Gumanap na bilang Gigi si Rachelle sa “Miss Saigon” noong 2014 at bilang Fantine sa “Les Miserables” noong 2015 sa London at balik entablado ulit siya ngayong Marso sa New York Broadway para sa pagbabalik ng “Miss Saigon”. Gagampaman namanng singer-actress ang karakter ni Eliza Schuyler sa West End Production na “Hamilton”. Magsisimula ang rehearsals nila sa Setyembre, 2017 ayon sa Daily Mail writer na si Baz Bambigoye. Bukod kay Rachelle, kasama rin niya sa musicale play ang kapwa Pinay na si Christine Allado sa papel na Peggy Schuyler at Maria Reynolds. Samantala, ang iba pang gaganap sa “Hamilton” ay sina Giles Terera as Aaron Burr; Jason Pennycooke bilang Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette; Rachel John as A-ngelica Schuyler; Tarinn Callender as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; Cleve September bilang John Laurens/Philip Hamilton; at Obioma Ugoala as George Washington. Speaking of Cornerstone Ta-lent Management, nasa pa-ngangalaga na rin nila ang 4thImpact, ang 5th place sa UK X-Factor. Totoo nga ang sinabi ni Alessandra de Rossi na ang Cornerstone ay “home of finest singers in the country.”

