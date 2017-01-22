Coney Reyes sa relasyong Vico-Maine: Malalaman ko naman kung meron talaga!

SA pagkakaalam ni Coney Reyes single pa rin hanggang ngayon ang anak nila ni Vic Sotto na si Pasig City Councilor Vico Sotto at hindi totoong girlfriend na nito si Maine Mendoza.

Ayon sa Kapamilya veteran actress, siya ang ina ni Vico kaya imposibleng itago sa kanya ng anak ang tungkol sa lovelife nito, “Wala naman ‘yun. Wala. There’s nothing really to it.

“It’s just the fans trying to put them together. Wala naman akong alam. Malalaman ko naman siguro kung meron,” ani Coney sa isang panayam.

Pareho nang nagdenay sina Vico at Maine sa isyung ito pero ayaw pa ring mamatay ang tsismis.

“Marami naman siyang friends. Sometimes may mga barkada sila before na pumupunta sa house, lalo na ‘yung mga kaklase niya, ganu’n.

“Pero wala naman siyang sinasabing this is the one or this is special. Hindi ganu’n. ‘Yung mind niya ngayon, nasa trabaho, e. Kasi ang dami niyang gustong ma-achieve,” hirit pa ng aktres na muling mapapanood bilang kontrabida sa bagong family drama ng ABS-CBN na My Dear Heart na magsisimula na ngayong Lunes sa Primetime Bida mula sa Dreamscape Entertainment.

Bago pa man magsimula ang My Dear Heart, agad na nitong napukaw ang mga manonood sa nakaaantig ng kuwento ng serye at naging usap-usapan sa online word. Sabi ng Twitter user na si @itsangelmaleen, “Trailer pa lang naiyak na ako, paano kaya kapag napanood ko na ang buong istorya?”

Napukaw din si @whatthehashtags ng trailer ng palabas. “Ang ganda ng trailer. Isa na naman itong nakakaantig na kuwento na may dekalibreng cast,” sabi niya.

Makakasama rin sa seryeng ito sina Zanjoe Marudo, Bela Padilla at ang bagong Kapamilya chid star na si Heart Ramos sa direksyon nina Jerome Pobocan at Jojo Saguin.

Kasama rin sa cast ng My Dear Heart sina Robert Arevalo, Rio Locsin, Joey Marquez, Susan Africa,

Eric Quizon, at Loisa Andalio with Mark Oblea, Izzy Canillo, Jerry O’Hara, Jameson Blake, Sandino Martin, Yñigo De Belen, Vic Robinson at Hyubs Azarcon.