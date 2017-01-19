Ellen pinahahanap si Xia matapos mag-viral ang panggagaya kay Taylor Swift sa ‘YFSF’ By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

AKALAIN mo, may tumawag sa staff ng Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids para humingi ng information tungkol kay Xia Vigor dahil daw sa panggagaya nito kay Taylor Swift noong Sabado? Yes bossing Ervin naging viral kasi sa social media ang performance ni Xia kaya naman kumilos agad ang research team ni Ellen Degeneres dahil interesado raw ang TV host/producer sa bagets na i-guest sa kanyang show sa Amerika. Gulat na gulat nga raw ang taga-YFSF nang malaman kung sino ang tumawag kaya naman proud na proud sila kay Xia. Sino naman kaya ang susunod na magpapakitang-gilas ngayong weekend sa YFSF Kids na posibleng mapansin din ni Ellen?

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.