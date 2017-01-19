Sa wakas: orig at bagong Aquil-Danaya loveteam ng Encantadia nagkita-kita na Bandera

NAALIW ang mga Kapuso netizens sa Instagram photo ng original at bagong Danaya at Aquil ng fantaseryeng Encantadia ng GMA 7. Maraming na-excite sa pagbabalik ni Alfred Vargas sa Encantadia na gumanap na Aquil sa unang version nito na ngayo’y bibigyang-buhay ang karakter ni Amarro. Ang katambal naman niya noon na si Diana Zubiri na gumanap na Sang’gre Danaya ay kilalang-kilala na ngayon ng viewers bilang si Lilasari. Ang mga Kapuso stars namang sina Rocco Nacino at Sanya Lopez ang humahataw ngayon bilang Aquil at Danaya sa Enca na nakabuo na rin ng sariling hukbo ng mga fans. Kahapon nga, maraming natuwa nang makita ang photo ng apat sa Instagram kung saan naka-costume sila lahat. Siguradong kuha ito sa taping ng fantasy series ng GMA. Ang tanong ng mga tagasuporta nina Alfred at Diana, posible kayang magkaroon ng part 2 ang kanilang tambalan sa original Encantadia? ‘Yan ang kailangan n’yong tutukan sa pagpapatuloy ng kuwento ng apat na Sang’gre sa tinututukang fantaserye sa GMA Telebabad after 24 Oras.

