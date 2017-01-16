Philippine Sports Institute muling ilulunsad ngayon By Angelito Oredo Bandera

PANAUHING pandangal sina Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr. at Presidential Adviser on Sports Dennis Uy sa muling paglulunsad ng Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) ngayon sa Multi-Purpose Arena sa loob ng PhilSports Complex sa Pasig City. Ito ay dahil hindi nagtugma ang panahon ng orihinal na keynote speaker na si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at si Senador Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao sa ikatlong pagbubukas ng PSI na nakatakda sa ganap na alas-3 ng hapon. Si Evasco, na dating campaign manager ni Pangulong Duterte, ay matatandaang itinalaga bilang kapalit ni Vice President Leni Robredo bilang head ng Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC) maliban pa sa pagpapanatili nito sa kanyang mga responsibilidad bilang Cabinet Secretary. Ang dating rebel priest at mayor ng Maribojoc, Bohol na si Evasco ay unang kinunsidera bilang Interior Secretary subalit hindi pinayagan ni Pangulong Duterte dahil sa kanyang dating pagiging miyembro ng makakaliwang samahan. Sinabi ni PSI national training director Marc Edward Velasco na makakasama ni Evasco bilang tampok na panauhin si Phoenix Petroleum president at chief executive officer Dennis Uy. Ang 43-anyos na sportsman/businessman na si Uy ay isang Davaoeño na sumuporta sa Junior NBA at WNBA Philippines pati na rin sa muay thai at car racing. Nakatakdang ipakita ang presentasyon ng 26 taon ng Philippine Sports Commission sa aktibidad pati na rin ang tampok na paglulunsad sa ninanais maging pundasyon ng sports sa bansa na PSI.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.