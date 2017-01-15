Coleen, Billy summer ng 2018 magpapakasal

SPEAKING of kasal, next year pa planong lumagay sa tahimik nina Coleen Garcia at Billy Crawford. Sa isang panayam kay Coleen sinabi nitong, baka raw first quarter of 2018 sila magpakasal ng TV host-comedian..

“Summer is my favorite season. It’s my favorite time of the year. And parang masyadong soon naman kung this summer kasi nangyari lang (engagement) end of last year,” anang dalaga.

Hindi na raw kasi kakayanin ang preparasyon kung this coming summer na nila ito gagawin. Bukod dito, may mga prior commitments pa sila ni Billy na dapat tugunan.

“Gaya nitong bagon soap namin na Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin (kung saan makakasama niya sina Gerald Anderson at Kim Chiu), tapos may naka-line-up din na movies. And for him (Billy), he has shows as well,” sey pa ni Coleen.

“So, mas madali siguro magplano kung mabibigyan talaga ng oras,” dugtong pa niya.

Kamakailan ay nagbakasyon si Coleen sa Spain kasama ang kanyang pamilya at ang kanyang fiance na si Billy.