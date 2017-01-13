PH volleyball team coaches pinangalanan na

ITINALAGA si Francis Vicente upang giyahan ang women’s national volleyball team habang mamanduhan ni Sinfronio “Sammy” Acaylar ang bubuuin na men’s national volleyball team na sasabak sa 29th Southeast Asian Games sa Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia sa Agosto 19 hanggang 31.

Ito ang inihayag kahapon ni Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) president Jose “Joey” Romasanta sa pagdalo nito sa lingguhang POC-PSC radio sports forum matapos makaharap ang dalawa sa pinakamahuhusay na talento para sa hahawak sa dalawang koponan sa volleyball na sasabak sa 29th SEA Games.

“After meeting all the candidates, we decided to choose Francis (Vicente) to handle the national women’s squad while coach Sammy (Acaylar) will be the one to coach the men’s volley team,” sabi ni Romasanta.

Nakaharap mismo ni LVPI acting president Peter Cayco hinggil sa kani-kanilang plano at programa sina Vicente at Acaylar na kapwa naman ibinahagi ang kanilang mga nais maganap sa pambansang koponan bago pa opisyal na tanghalin na kapwa head coach ng pambansang koponan.

Ang dating Cignal coach na si Acaylar ay parte ng coaching staff na huling nagwagi ng gintong medalya sa SEA Games noong 1993 at humawak sa nationals sa AVC Asian Women’s Seniors Championship noong 2015.

Hindi rin matatawaran ang kampanya ni Acaylar sa collegiate volleyball matapos itong mag-uwi ng siyam na titulo kabilang ang apat na sunod para sa University of Perpetual Help at ang makasaysayang 54 diretsong panalo sa National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

Si Vicente ay multi-titled coach sa high school volleyball habang nasa University of Santo Tomas at nagawa rin na putulin ang 58-game losing streak ng hinahawakan nito na koponan sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) na University of the East.

Si Vicente, na coach din ng Generika sa Philippine Superliga, ang humawak sa national under-19 team na halos nakapag-uwi ng medalya sa pagsabak nito sa isang Asian tournament noong nakaraang taon. Ilan sa produkto ni Vicente sina Alyssa Valdez, Kim Fajardo, Myla Pablo at Jaja Santiago.

Nakatakda naman galugarin nina Vicente at Acaylar base sa kanilang programa ang bansa para sa nationwide tryout na magsisimula sa Metro Manila, Cebu at Davao upang mapili at mahanap ang ninanais nitong pinakamagagaling at pinakamatatangkad na manlalaro sa 16-kataong national pool.