Ian Veneracion lumelebel na kay Derek Ramsay By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

PAHINGA muna sa paggawa ng romantic-comedy films si Direk Dan Villegas dahil ang next movie niyang ipalalabas sa Enero 18 ay isang horror film, ang “Ilawod” na pagbibidahan nina Ian Veneracion, Iza Calzado, Xyriel Manabat at Harvey Bautista (anak nina Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista at Tates Gana). Nagsawa na ba si direk Dan sa rom-com movies kaya nag-try siya ng horror? Huli naming nakausap ang direktor sa Gazebo ng ELJ Building noong nakaraang taon at first time nga raw niyang gumawa ng horror kaya ang ipinagdarasal niya sana magustuhan din daw ito ng manonood. Natapos gawin ni direk Dan ang “Ilawod” noong panahong hindi pa siya nagte-taping para sa seryeng Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin (Dreamscape Entertainment) nina Kim Chiu at Gerald Anderson dahil inaayos pa raw ang script noon. Base naman sa trailer ng pelikula ay nakakatakot nga ito at pag-iisipin ka rin kung bakit nawawala ang mga tao sa isang barangay at kung sino ba ang pumapatay o kung sino ang gumagawa ng krimen. Kuwento raw ito ng mga taong nawawala sa isang liblib na lugar, sabi ng Quantum producer na si Atty. Joji Alonso na kakarating lang mula sa 10 araw na bakasyon sa Spain kasama ang buong pamilya.

Anyway, isa na rin si Ian sa matatawag na universal leading man tulad ni Derek Ramsay dahil maski kanino siya ipareha ay nagbe-blend siya (may chemistry) tulad kay Jodi Sta. Maria sa Pangako Sa ‘Yo at kay Bea Alonzo ngayon sa seryeng A Love To Last ng ABS-CBN.

