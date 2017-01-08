Ella Cruz, Bret Jackson minulto ng ’Chop-chop Lady’ sa isang basement

MAS maganda raw ang career kapag loveless, sabi mismo ni Bret Jackson nang makatsikahan namin sa grand presscon ng documentary film na “Darkroom” produced by Viva Films na idinirek ni Pedring Lopez.

Oo nga naman, dahil nu’ng naging sila ni Andi Eigenmann ay away-bati ang drama nila at nagtatalakan pa sa social media. Wala ring masyadong project noon ang tisoy na aktor na kilala ring kaibigan ni James Reid.

Naging girlfriend din ng binata si Ella Cruz ng anim na buwan, pero hindi rin dumami ang proyekto niya noong mga panahong ‘yun. Pero ngayong single nga siya, mukhang sunud-sunod naman daw ang dating ng mga offer.

Kaya sabi nga niya, career na lang muna ang magiging prayoridad niya this year, saka na lang daw siya makikipagrelasyon.

Oo nga naman, bukod sa “Darkroom” ay may “Buy Bust” movie pa siya kasama si Anne Curtis na idinirek naman ni Erik Matti, bukod pa diyan ang “Kamandag Ng Droga” na idinirek naman ni Carlo J. Caparas na balak pang isali sa Metro Manila Film Festival 2017.

Bukod dito ay kaliwa’t kanan ang offers niya sa teleserye, na hindi na lang niya tinanggap ‘yung iba dahil hindi pumuwede ang schedules niya tulad ng nagtapos na Be My Lady at ang magtatapos na Till I Met You.

“I’m doing Cinemalaya that time when I was offered to be a part of Be My Lady, they wanted me a long role there. I loved to be directed, but I want to do something different.

“In Cinemalaya kasi, I think it’s also a prestigious platform, it’s a nice place to show na you’re not just a face, you can act as well. So I wanted to show people na I’m not a a joke,” katwiran ni Bret.

Pero hindi raw talaga natanggihan ni Bret ang guesting niya sa FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano, “Yes, that was really good, I really had a good time there. Coco (Martin) is really amazing, everyone there is really nice.

“I also had the chance to be part of Till I Met You just recently, but at the same time, I’m doing ‘Buy Bust’ (kasama si Anne Curtis) so I can’t schedule things out,” masayang sabi ng aktor.

Samantala, nagkuwento si Bret tungkol sa “Darkroom” na talagang creepy daw ang lumang bahay na pinagsyutingan nila.

“Have you heard the story Chop-Chop Lady before? It’s her house raw, so its really creepy talaga, something happened talaga.

“Yung last day namin, we were inside the house tapos nandoon kami sa baba or cellar (basement) something. Tapos were inside the room kami ni Ella, there is no air inside the room kasi it’s locked-up, there’s no anything.

“Tapos there’s this picture frame on the ground tapos bilang boom (lumipad) across the wall to the bathroom, so kami parang, huh! What happened? Ella and I freaked out because the door also shut at the same time,” kuwento ng aktor.

Dagdag pa nito, “During the shoot, the whole house was very heavy like parang there’s something talaga. While shooting the film, there’s a lot of people talaga inside the house, so no time to be alone, but the time that you were alone by yourself, creepy talaga, goosebumps talaga!”

Matatakutin si Ella kaya inalalayan daw ni Bret ang dalaga at hindi niya ipinaramdam na natatakot din siya sa set.

“Yes Ella was with me most of the time, even though I’ve seen like that, even I get scared at times, I never say that to Ella, I said, ‘I’m not scared. You’re okay? Ganu’n, para she feels safe,” natatawang sabi ni Bret.