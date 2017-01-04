Bruno Mars, Ricky Martin darating daw sa Pinas para sa Miss Universe? Bandera

MARAMING Pinoy fans ni Bruno Mars ang natuwa nang mapabalitang isa siya sa mga international artists na magiging special guest-performer sa gaganaping Miss Universe dito sa Pilipinas. Dumating na sa bansa ang ilang kandidata mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo, rather, the universe para sa ilang pre-pageant activities. Sa Facebook page ng 65th Miss Universe ay nag-announce ang organizers na may international performer na darating sa bansa para sa grand coronation night. May ilang netizens naman ang nagsabi na posible raw na ang award-winning singer-songwriter na si Bruno Mars na may lahing Pinoy din ang isa sa mga guest performers for the event. May mga nagsabi naman na darating din ang Latin performer na si Ricky Martin sa coronation night. Kamakailan, naging busy ang ilang Miss Universe candidates sa pagbisita sa mga tourist spots sa Pilipinas. Inaasahan naman ang pagdating ng iba pang official candidates bago ang coronation night sa Jan. 30 sa SM Mall Of Asia. Nabatid na nagkakaubusan na raw ng tickets para sa Miss U grand coronation night kahit pa nga medyo mahal ang mga ito. Ang pinakamahal na presyo ng ticket ay naglalaro sa P50,000 habang P2,000 naman ang pinakamura (para sa General Admission). Ngayon pa lang ay atat na ang mga Pilipino na mapanood ang ating kandidata na si Maxine Medina na rumarampa sa stage ng Miss U at siyempre, ngayon pa lang ay todo dasal na ang buong sambayanang Pinoy para manalo si Maxine at maka-score ng back-to-back win para sa Pinas.

