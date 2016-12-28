MMFF 2016 ‘bottom 4′ hindi pa tatanggalin sa mga sinehan ‘Vince & Kath & James’, ‘Die Beautiful’ pukpukan ang laban sa pagiging No. 1 By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

AS of this writing ay neck to neck pa rin ang labanan sa takilya ng mga pelikulang “Vince & Kath & James” at “Die Beautiful”. Ito’y ayon mismo sa ilang mga source na nagbibigay sa amin ng data kung sino ang nangunguna at nangungulelat sa 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival. Noong ikalawang araw ay may 161 sinehan ang “VKJ” nina Julia Barretto, Ronnie Alonte at Joshua Garcia, samantalang nasa 150 theaters naman ang “Die Beautiful” ni Paolo Ballesteros. Nananatili namang nasa ikatlong puwesto ang “Seklusyon” at ikaapat ang “Septik Tank 2.” Good to hear na hindi tatanggalin sa mga sinehan ang “Oro” ni Mercedes Cabral, “Kabisera” ni Nora Aunor, “Saving Sally” ni Rhian Ramos at “Sunday Beauty Queen” ayon mismo sa isang taga-MMFF, ililipat lang daw ang mga ito sa mas maliliit na sinehan. Naniniwala naman kami na sa magagandang feedback ng mga nakapanood sa “Saving Sally” at “Sunday Beauty Queen” ay posibleng lumakas ang mga ito sa takilya sa mga susunod na araw. Marahil ay inuuna lang panoorin ang top 4 at saka na ang bottom 4. Hindi na nagbigay ng figures ang mga kausap namin kung magkano na ang kinita sa ikalawang araw ng MMFF, basta masaya pa rin daw sila sa resulta. Nasa Eastwood City Walk kami noong gabi at soldout pa rin ang “Die Beautiful” sa Cinema 2 at malakas din ang “Vince & Kath & James” na palabas naman sa Eastwood Mall Cinema 5. Wala naman kaming nakitang tao sa “Sunday Beauty Queen” sa Cinema 4 at nasa kalahati naman ang nanood sa “Seklusyon” sa Cinema 1.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.