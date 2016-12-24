Angelica niregaluhan ng Coldplay concert ticket si Glaiza By Ervin Santiago Bandera

MAS tumibay pa ang pagkakaibigan ni Glaiza de Castro at ng kanyang “amigah” na si Angelica Panganiban. At muli nilang patutunayan ang kanilang pagiging BFF sa pamamagitan ng sabay nilang “pagwasak” sa kanilang mga puso. Nakatanggap kasi ng regalo si Glaiza mula sa kaibigan at talagang ikinagulat iyon ng Kapuso actress. Isang ticket lang naman para sa Coldplay concert sa Singapore ang Christmas gift ni Angelica sa Encantadia star. Siyempre, labis ang kaligayahan ni Glaiza nang matanggap ang regalo. Noon pa niya sinasabi na gustung-gusto niyang mapanood ang Coldplay na nakarating nga kay Angelica kaya naisip nitong ito na ang iregalo sa dalaga. Nang tanungin nga si Glaiza kung handa na ba siya sa concert ay napasagot ito ng, “Handa na pong mawasak ang puso ko!” Nakakatuwang makita na kahit na magkaiba na ang TV network ng dalawang aktres ay napanatili pa rin nila ang kanilang pagkakaibigan.

