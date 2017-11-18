Horror, musical, action-fantasy, romcom pasok sa MMFF ‘Magic 8’

PORMAL nang in-announce ng Executive Committee ng 2017 MMFF kahapon ang walong official entries na mapapanood ngayong Pasko. Narito ang mga pelikulang bubuo sa Magic 8: “Siargao” (Romance/TEN17p Productions) nina Jericho Rosales at Erich Gonzales; “Deadma Walking” (Musical/ Drama-Comedy/T-Rex Entertainment) starring Joross Gamboa and Edgar Allan Guzman; “Haunted Forest” (Horror/Regal Entertainment) nina Jane Oineza, Jameson Blake, Jon Lucas, Maris Racal at Jerald Napoles; “Ang Larawan” (Musical/Culturtain Musicat Productions) na pinagbibidahan nina Rachel Alejandro at Paulo Avelino; “Ang Panday” (Action Fantasy/CCM Creative Productions) ni Coco Martin; “Gandarrapido: The Revengers” (Comedy/Action/Fantasy/Star Cinema, Viva Films) nina Vice Ganda, Daniel Padilla at Pia Wurtzbach; “Meant To Beh (Comedy/M-Zet/OctoArts) starring Vic Sotto and Dawn Zulueta; at “All Of You” (RomCom/Quantum Films) nina Jennylyn Mercado at Derek Ramsay. Mismong ang Chairman ng MMFF Selection Committee na si National Artist Bienvenido Lumbera ang nag-announce ng masusuwerteng pelikulang nakapasok sa taunang pestibal.

