Maymay ginagaya raw si Maine, MayWard fans rumesbak By Alex Brosas Bandera

ONE Twitter handler, @tagapamayapa00, sowed intrigue when he posted a photo of Maine Mendoza and Maymay Entrata na kuha sa cover ng isang magazine with this message: “You’re nothing but a second rate trying hard KOPIKO. “Tigilan mo si Menggay, pakain kita sa bagang niyan ng buhay!” “Nakakahiya sa AlDub fans pinag gagagawa ni MM. Gaya pa more! Simula sa galaw ni Maine pati sa pagstyle sa kanya? Buti ang talino di nagagaya,” wailed one faney. “Si bagang lang pala may karapatang mag bangs?” sagot ng fan ni Maymay. Ayun, nagsunud-sunod na ang aria ng fans ni Maymay. “San banda ginagaya? Aminin niu na kc n mas magaling stylist ni MM kesa sa idol niu na album launch ginawang fiesta ng barangay. Hahahaha.” “D kami na Inform na si Maine lng pala pwede mag bangs! Hahahaha! I love Maine ateng kaya tigilan mo yang pag kumpara mo sa kanila! Kelan pa binawal ang mag bangs pag may photo shoot? Wag bitter!” Pero dito kami mas naloka, “Mamahalin namin si Maymay kahit kayo pa gayahin niya. Eh kung magpakalbo si MM, sasabihin niyo ginaya si Bembol Rocco? Kaloka!”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.