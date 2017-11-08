Kris kay Mocha: Coffee tayo kapag may time, I’m nice naman in person!



KUNG iintindihing mabuti ang ipinost ni Kris Aquino tungkol sa “unfaithful boyfriends”, tila may gusto siyang iparating na mensahe kay Presidential Communications Operations Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson.

At sa pagkakabasa namin, si Mocha rin ang “blogger” na iniimbita ni Kris para sa isang “coffee date”.

Sa kanyang Instagram account, nag-post ang Queen Of All Media ng isang meme na may kinalaman sa coffee date. Super relate raw kasi siya sa nasabing post dahil umasa rin daw siya dahil sa “Starbucks invitation”.

Pero sabi ni Kris sa kanyang IG post, “But NATUTO NA KO ng bonggang bongga- that’s why i’ve bought 3 Nespresso machines, 2 for different areas of our home, 1 binabaon for work- and all the capsules of my favorites Dulsao, Bukeela, Linizio, and Vanilio… plus Volluto Decaffeinato…Starbucks.

“I just ask Jack or Jane to please buy me Chai Tea Latte, soy, no foam… but my coffee, it’s personal… at home akong nagtitimpla w/ no expectations except just to enjoy the moment. #truth.”

Sey pa ni Kris, hindi na raw siya dapat lektyuran about unfaithful boyfriends dahil quota na raw siya diyan, “P.S. Kaya please wag nang mag lecture about an ‘unfaithful boyfriend?’ Honestly, summa cum laude na po ako sa kurso ng How To Get Over an EX.”

Hirit pa ng Queen Of Talk, “Having said that, may I invite the blog post author to a Nespresso? Coffee naman tayo pag may time? After all i’m nice in person.”

Kung matatandaan, nag-post kamakailan si Mocha sa kanyang blog kung saan naglitanya siya tungkol sa napapabalitang pagtakbo ni Kris sa senado next elections.

Aniya sa kanyang mensahe, “I have nothing against Kris Aquino as long as she won’t run for public office. She is nice in person but another Aquino in goverment is just going back to your ‘unfaithful BF’ again and again. Tama na ang ilang palpak na relationship (Cory, PNoy and Bam).

“Kaya as long as Kris is a private person and not in government I think hindi dapat siya i-bash. Hindi niya kasalanan pinanganak siyang AQUINO. Wag lang talaga siya tatakbo o papasok sa gobyerno ibang usapan na yun.”