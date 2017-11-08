‘Mocha na-insecure kay Kris, baka gusto niya ring maging senadora?’

KASI naman! Nagmamahadera raw itong sexy starlet/dancer turned big time government assistant (charrottt!) na si Mocha Uson.

Feeling niya ay malaya na siyang mag-comment ng anything kung ano lang ang maisipan niya. Feeling matapang ang loka. Si Kris Aquino naman ngayon ang pinagdiskitahan niya nang mabalitaan daw niya that Kris is planning to run for Senate in the next elections.

Kris is eligible and has the capability kasi nga, she’s very intelligent at may pedigree. Should she run for public office, most especially sa Senate, malakas ang panalo niya. Whether we like it or not, kaya niyang manalo. Iyon ang hindi matanggap siguro ni Mocha dahil baka pangarap din niyang maging senadora.

Well, sorry na lang Mocha, di ka puwedeng senadora – hanggang ek-senadora ka lang, feel mo? Huwag kang parang ano diyan.

Pinatulan ni Kris ang mga pasaring ni Mocha at ng kampo nito at lantaran nitong inihayag that ever since she pays her taxes diligently – at hindi lang ordinaryong commas ang halaga nito, as in maraming commas.

Kaya nagmukhang eng-eng lang si Mocha sa mga tinuran ni Kris. Buti nga sa iyo, Ining Mocha-cha. Nakakaloka ka na kasi, troll na troll ang dating mo.

q q q

All roads lead to Teatrino (located at Promenade, Greenhills) tonight dahil tuloy na tuloy na ang concert ng ating baladeer at tinaguriang Hugot King na si Kiel Alo.

Ito ang kanyang birthday concert entitled “When We Were Young”. First time na magsi-celebrate si Kiel ng kanyang kaarawan via a musical show kung saan makakasama pa naman niya ang ilan sa friends niya sa music industry like Michael Pangilinan, Garie Concepcion, Dessa, Ezekiel Hontiveros and Boobsie Wonderland, under the musical direction of Ivan Lee Espinosa.

“Sobrang excited na ako na kinakabahan. First time kong mag-major show kaya halos hindi ako makatulog sa nerbiyos and excitement. Yes, I’ve been rehearsing my numbers these past days para di ako mapahiya sa mga kaibigan nating manonood. Mismong birthday ko talaga today (Nov. 8) kaya talagang double celebration ito.

“Nakailang shows na rin ako in the past pero iba pala pag sa medyo malakihang venue na, ‘no? Kungsabagay, ang Teatrino naman ay cute, hindi gaanong malaki pero nasa high end siya as a concert venue. Kaya nakakatuwa at pinagkatiwalaan ako ng ganitong opportunity. Kita-kits later,” ani Kiel.

Kung matinik ang tenga ninyo, si Kiel Alo ang boses na naririnig ninyo sa jingle ng “Showbuzz” namin ni Papa Ahwel Paz sa DZMM tuwing 10:30 p.m. on weekdays. Siya rin yung napakahilig mag-post ng kung anik-anik na hugot lines sa social media kaya tinagurian itong Hugot King.

“Mahilig lang talaga akong mag-play ng hugot words. Ganyan kaming magbabarkada kasi, kalokohan lang pero may gustong iparating na mensahe. In real life ay may pagkaganoon nga ako, very passionate and emotional. Minsan naman idinadaan ko sa kantahan. Mas nai-express kong mabuti ang emotion ko sa music,” kuwento ni Kiel.

“Masaya ang show na ito tonight kasi napakagaling ng musical director naming si Kuya Ivan (Lee Espinosa). Genius ang taong iyan sa keyboards kaya sobrang bilib kami sa kaniya. Plus ang huhusay pa ng mga guests namin sa show kaya there’s no reason para di maganda ang kalalabasan nito,” ani Kiel.

“When We Were Young” is presented to us by Isabela Gov. Bojie Dy, Aficionado Germany Perfume, Quadro Frames and Xentro Malls. Major sponsors include Neal Gonzales, Joel Cruz, Alex Cruz, Boy Abunda, Biliran (Leyte) Mayor Lorenz Reveldez, Zaldy Aquino, Laarni Enriquez and Guiguinto (Bulacan) Mayor & Mrs. Boy and Precy Cruz.