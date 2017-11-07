Aktor pinatsugi sa bagong tv show dahil sa mga personal na problema By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

NAAWA kami sa isang character actor na handang-handa na sana sa bago niyang TV project (mahabang panahon din siyang hindi napanood) pero biglang hindi na siya matutuloy. Mahusay na artista ang character actor at marami na siyang pelikulang nagawa at sa katunayan ay parati siyang nominado sa mga award giving body. Kaya naman nu’ng alukin siya ng isang TV network para sa isang teleserye ay kaagad niya itong tinanggap maski na binarat ang talent fee niya dahil ang gusto lang niya ay muli siyang mapanood sa telebisyon. Pero laking panlulumo niya nang biglang bawiin ang alok at ang ikinatwiran ay nagbago raw ng script kaya hindi na akma ang gagampanang role ng nasabing aktor. May taga-production ang naawa sa character actor at naikuwento ang tunay na dahilan kung bakit binawi ang offer sa kanya na ikinagulat nito. Ang naging personal pala nitong problema ang dahilan kaya siya tinanggal sa teleserye at utos daw ng TV executive. Sabi ng kaibigan ng character actor, “Imbes na tulungan nila para bumalik ang sigla nitong magtrabaho at para makalimutan ang naging problema niya, tinanggal pa nila. Ito na nga lang ang ikinabubuhay nu’ng tao.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.