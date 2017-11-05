Ken nabigong ibigay ang regalo kay Barbie mula sa Singapore By Jun Nardo Bandera

Bigo si Ken Chan na bigyan ng pasalubong si Barbie Forteza sa nakaraang biyahe ng Kapuso actor para sa isang show sa Singapore. Paborito kasi ni Barbie ang potato chips with salted egg na mabenta sa SG. Ayon kay Ken sa blogcon ng movie nilang “This Time I’ll Be Sweeter” last Thursday, nagkaubusan daw sa airport nang maghanap siya. Wala namang isyu ‘yon kay Barbie. Tutal naman, mas mahalaga pa rin ang friendship nilang dalawa mula noong hindi pa sila nagbibida sa big screen. Sa totoo lang, kahit hindi totoong lovers, umaapaw pa rin ang chemistry sa screen nina Barbie at Ken. Nanatili kasing sincere sila sa isa’t isa pagdating sa friendship nila. Kung walang GF ngayon si Ken, si Barbie naman, happily private daw ang personal life niya, huh!

