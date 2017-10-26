Indie actor nuknukan ng arte kahit di pa sikat By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

PALAISIPAN sa mga katoto ang sexual preference ng isang indie actor na feeling macho pero nuknukan pala ng arte sa katawan. Iritableng kuwento ng kausap namin, “Okay naman siya umarte, in fact marami na siyang indie movies na nagawa, kaso hindi siya masyadong napapansin talaga. Sabi pa nga namin sa kanya, tiyaga lang. “E, kaya naman pala hindi siya type makatrabaho sa mainstream, sobrang demanding, ang daming hinahanap like pag dadalo ng event, kailangan fully made up siya. “Nagtataka kami nina ____ (isa pang entertainment editor), lalaki naman kausap bakit ang dami niyang arte, tapos dinig namin gusto lagi siya ang priority sa lahat ng projects, e, paano kung ayaw sa kanya? “Tapos sinabi pa niya na nagtataka siya sa isang aktor na ka-batch niya, bakit daw masa marami pang projects kaysa sa kanya, e, pareho lang naman daw sila. Hayun, nakita na ang ugali niya, ayaw ko siyang husgahan kung ano siya, gusto ko na lang isiping OC siya at hindi kafatid sa pananampalataya.”

