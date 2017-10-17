Fans nina Ruru, Gabbi, Derrick, Bea umapela sa GMA By Jun Nardo Bandera

UMUUGONG ang tsismis na paghihiwalayin na ang Ruru Madrid-Gabbi Garcia loveteam. Kay Derrick Monasterio umano itatambal si Gabbi sa isa proyekto ng GMA 7. Pero hindi lang daw ang Gab-Ru fans ang umaalma sa chikang ito. Ngumangalngal din daw ang fans nina Derrick at Bea Binene na kumokontra sa plano ng Kapuso Network. Huling napanood sina Derrick at Bea sa Mulawin vs. Ravena at umaasa raw ang mga ito na magkakaroon agad sila ng follow-up project. Ang masaklap nga lang daw kapag natuloy ang balak na ito, lagi na lang daw inihihiwalay si Bea sa nagiging ka-loveteam nito, huh! Nangyari na ‘yan nang pumatok ang tambalan nila ni Jake Vargas pero nauwi rin sa wala ang pinagsamahan ng dalawa. Hinuhubog na rin kasi bilang solo actor si Ruru na sinimulan sa Alyas Robin Hood kung saan wala siyang love interest. Abang-abang na lang Gab-Ru at Der-Bea fanatics kung matutuloy ang planong ito. Malay n’yo naman mas maganda pala ang plano ng GMA para sa kanilang mga career.

