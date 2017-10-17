Steven Seagal bilib kay Duterte; naniniwalang ‘safe’ ang Pilipinas



MAGANDANG balita sa mga local celebrities natin, 90% Pinoy pala ang makakasama ng international action star na si Steven Seagal sa isang TV series na isu-shoot niya rito sa Pilipinas.

Ito ay ang General Commando na mapapanood sa buong Europe simula sa 2018 at iba pang bansang bibili ng rights nito.

Ayon kay 7th dan Aikido belter, “It would be a 90% Filipino production, good crews, and cheap labor here so we’re very happy.”

Kaya raw sa Pilipinas nila gagawin ang nasabing series, “We want a place that looks exotic and different from the American films of mine.”

Aabot sa US$14 million (kulang isang bilyon peso) ang budget ng 45 episodes TV series na ito at nakatakda ring mag-shoot sa Berlin, New York, Los Angeles at Marbella, Spain.

Sabi naman sa amin ng co-producer ni Steven sa Pilipinas na si Mr. Cris Santiago (anak ni Cirio Santiago), nabili na raw sa Europe ang General Commando at kaya narito sa bansa si Steven Seagal ay dahil kailangan nitong nag-ocular sa mga lugar na gagamitin sa shooting.

Ang center of attraction ng shoot dito sa bansa ayon sa international actor ay, “Highlight is the people, the villages, the countryside, something like that. I’ll be here maybe for about two to three months for the shoot.”

Ang kuwento ng serye ay tungkol sa major problem ng lahat ng bansa, human trafficking, terrorism, drug trafficking at iba pa.

Natanong din si Steven kung ano ang pagkakaiba ng karakter niya sa General Commando sa mga nagampanan na niyang role sa mga pelikulang nagawa niya, “To be honest with you, I don’t think it’s that different, we’re trying to be more intelligent, little more mysterious, a little more subtle. You know, we’re still involving legends and gathering of CIA law, enforcement, action, traveling to places, great strategic moments with the group of guys to accomplish missions.”

Samantala, naikuwento rin ni Steven na marami siyang alam sa Philippine History kaya gustung-gusto niya rito.

“It’s very, very interesting place and the real story of the Philippines and the Filipino history particularly in America, they just don’t know I mean actually, Filipinos were some of the first people would ever be in America, most people don’t know that,” aniya.

Bilang Aikido, Judo, Karate, Kendo at Shito-ryu expert ay natanong ang aktor kung interesado rin siyang ipakita sa General Commano ang Filipino Martial Arts.

“You know, there’s a guy named Dani Inosanto who in my opinion be the best in knife kung fu fighter and he’s the most famous probably in Eskrima. Dani has been my blood brother for more than 40 years and if you look for justice, you can see me some really nice Eskrima stuff there. And that’s a great idea, I’ll try to incorporate some Filipino martials arts in this series,” kuwento ni Steven.

q q q

Nabanggit din ng Hollywood actor na maraming beses na siyang nakarating sa Pilipinas, “It’s more than hundreds of times,” sabi ng martial arts expert na bihasa rin sa Judo, Karate, Kendo at Shito-ryu.

Sa edad na 65 ay hindi pa rin tumitigil si Steven sa ensayo, “It’s Kung -Fu and Aikido, yes I practice every day. You will see it in General Commando and the movie Atrition that I’m going to shoot here.”

Samantala, nabanggit ni Steven na bilib siya sa pamumuno ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte dahil sa magandang pamamalakad nito sa bansa tulad din ng ibang administrasyon na nakilala niya noon pa kabilang na sina Ferdinand Marcos, Corazon Aquino, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada, Gloria Arroyo at Noynoy Aquino.

Sabi pa ni Steven kaya niya gustung-gusto sa Pilipinas mag-shoot ay dahil, “I don’t feel like this is a dangerous place.”

Ilan sa mga lugar sa bansa na napuntahan na niya ay Vigan at Boracay.

Natawa naman ang aktor nu’ng tanungin kung ano ang gusto niyang Filipino dishes, “Why is it everybody asking me about my favorite Filipino food? Well, I don’t eat pork, I like fish, vegetables,” saad niya.

Halos 80% shoot ng General Commando ay kukunan sa Pilipinas at iba pang Asian countries na ididirek at ipo-produce ni Philippe Martinez. Kasama rin sa series sina Karinne Behr, Lee Beasley, Loni Farhi, Ciro Orsini at Patrick Zylberman.

Kuwento naman ng production team sa Pilipinas ni Steven na si Lilibeth “Betsy” Dy-Liacco, posibleng dito na rin sa bansa isu-shoot ang isang buong season ng General Commando.

Gagampanan ni Steven ang karakter ni Jake Alexander, isang Amerikanong nagmula Virginia, USA at dating CIA operative. Pinatay ang asawa niya at hindi ito nabigyan ng katarungan kaya napilitan siyang hanapin ang killer nito.