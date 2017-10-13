Gretchen, Dominique nambulabog sa sosyal na grocery

GRETCHEN Barretto is one little crazy Asian!!!

From time to time, we check her Instagram account for some items here in our column and she never fails to impress and to amuse us.

Just recently, her daughter Dominique’s school friends in London came for a short vacation here.

Siyempre pa’y si La Greta ang punong abala sa pag-estima sa mga ito. She treated them to a dinner with her best friend Mimi Que. They were having a good time sa sosyal na resto.

Then, in two Instagram post, La Greta showed her playful self. Tulak-tulak niya ang grocery cart habang nakasakay doon si Dominque. Kaloka talaga ang eksena nila sa isang sosyal na grocery. People were looking at them with amusement.

At one point, parang nahihiya na si Dominique sa ginagawa ng kanyang ina. She was making takip na her face by her hand or by her hair.

But obviously, the mag-ina were enjoying their grocery trip. Kasama pa ang isang male classmate ni Dominique habang naggo-grocery sila.

“Supermarket shopping with my little one @Dominique & her classmates from London. the joy of motherhood. This is what every good & responsible mother would do, get her child dizzy,” caption ni La Greta sa IG photo niya.