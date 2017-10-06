Jake Zyrus maligaya sa bagong dyowa, pero… By Reggee Bonoan Bandera

MALIGAYA ang personal na buhay ngayon ni Jake Zyrus dahil sa kanyang bagong girlfriend. Pero mas magiging masaya raw siya kung magkakaayos na sila ng kanyang inang si Mrs. Raquel Pempengco. Sa panayam ng Tonight With Boy Abunda kay Jake kamakalawa ng gabi, lagi raw niyang ipinagdarasal na sana’y maayos na kung anuman ang problema nilang mag-ina. “Opo naman kasi importante po sa akin na kung mag-reach out po ako, I hope na two way street din po sana. Na yung feeling na maramdaman ba na yung, love and realization na, eto ka e, at mamahalin kita kahit ano ka pa,” pahayag ng singer. Mariin ding itinanggi ni Jake na third party o pera ang dahilan ng breakup nila ni Alyssa Quijano, “Yung feeling namin nu’ng nag-break kami walang heavy…we really talked it out. I guess talagang. we were the case na talagang mas okay kami na friends kami.” Kasama ni Jake ang bago niyang karelasyon sa guesting niya sa TWBA na si Shyre Aquino na inilarawan pa niyang “exquisite.”

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.