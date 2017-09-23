Neil Arce kay Bela: Wala kaming ginawang masama sa isa’t Isa!

“WALA naman po kaming ginawang masama sa isa’t isa!” Ito ang diretsong sinabi ng producer na si Neil Arce nang tanungin kung bakit nagawa pa rin nilang maging “partners” ni Bela Padilla sa trabaho sa kabila ng kanilang paghihiwalay.

Si Neil ang isa sa mga producer ng reunion movie nina Toni Gonzaga at Piolo Pascual na “Last Night” habang ang ex-girlfriend niyang si Bela ang nagsulat ng script. Sila ang bumuo ng konsepto nito.

“Kumbaga, more of parang di naman kami 18 years old na magsusulat kami ng masasama sa pader tungkol sa isa’t isa, alam mo ‘yun? So I think we’re both mature enough to work together,” sey ni Neil sa presscon ng “Last Night” kamakailan.

Agree naman si Bela sa naging pahayag ng ex-BF, “Tama naman ‘yung lahat ng sinabi niya tsaka you ask po kanina why he is sitting here, he deserves a sit because he is one of the persons who conceptualized the movie. He does deserve a sit here.

“And while I was writing this, I guess kung sa acting siya ‘yung kabatuhan ko ng mga ideas, so hindi ko rin naman siya masusulat ng ganito kung hindi rin dahil kay Neil,” chika pa ng aktres.

Ayon kay Neil, naging hands-on daw siya sa pagbuo ng “Last Night” dahil passion project niya ito, mula sa script nito hanggang sa mga artistang bibida.

“Actually this project very important sa akin. Kasi ito ‘yung project na medyo two or three years namin inintay bago namin gawin tsaka with the right casting.

“Talagang hindi kami pumayag na hindi namin gusto ‘yung casting, sa director, kung saan pupunta, yung buong pelikula, hindi kami pumayag. Tama lahat ng timing so medyo baby project talaga,” pahayag pa ng rumored boyfriend ngayon ni Angel Locsin.

Showing na ang “Last Night” sa Sept. 27 under Star Cinema, N2 Productions and Spring Films sa direksyon ni Joyce Bernal.

Ang kuwento ng “Last Night” ay para sa mga taong nawalan na ng pag-asa sa larangan ng pag-ibig.

Sasagutin ng pelikula kung totoo nga bang may forever at kung may tao nga bang nakalaan para sa bawat isa sa atin. O, di ba, hugot-hugot din pag may time!