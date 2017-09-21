Ser Chief naiyak sa pagkamatay ng bagong hazing victim

NAIYAK si Richard Yap sa sinapit ng UST law freshman na namatay sa hazing nitong nagdaang weekend.

Nagluluksa rin ang aktor dahil personal niyang kakilala ang biktima na si Horacio Castillo III sa pamamagitan ng kanyang anak.

“For a parent, grabe iyong sakit. Nararamdaman mo sa tatay niya kung gaano kasakit na iyong anak mo na inalagaan mo ay papatayin lang just like that, for no reason at all,” sabi ni Richard sa panayam ng ABS-CBN.

Natagpuan ang bangkay ni Castillo sa sidewalk ng isang kalye sa alut, Tondo nitong Linggo matapos diumanong um-attend sa Aegis Juris fraternity’s overnight welcoming ceremony sa kanilang campus.

Ito naman ang babala ni Richard sa mga pumatay kay Castillo, “I think they should all come forward and tell the family what happened. I don’t think you can live with whatever you’ve done. It would be very cowardly for you to do that.

“Hurting people in the name of brotherhood is not brotherhood. It’s just violence so own up to what you did,” aniya pa.

Paglalarawan naman ng aktor sa biktima, “Mabait na bata at masipag mag-aral. That’s why he was able to go into law school.”