Pelikula nina Roxanne at Will mas pinakilig ng Bantayan Island

WATCHED “I Left My Heart In Sta. Fe” starring real-life couple Roxanne Barcelo and Will Devaughn.
The movie is entertaining especially since it featured a town rich in scenic spots, ang Sta. Fe sa Bantayan, Cebu.
The movie captured the town in its most beautiful state. The pristine waters, the lush greens and the beautiful sunset were beautifully captured.
Bongga ang mga dayalog ni Roxanne who plays the daughter of a resort owner na snooty kay Will Devaughn. Babaeng-bakla ang hitad at kuwela ang kanyang mga eksena specially kapag kasama na niya ang dalawang female friend and one gay friend.
Adding color to the movie ay ang musical scoring. Apat na magagandang kanta ang nakapaloob sa movie which all the more made it beautiful.
Enjoy na enjoy kami sa “Morning, Noon and Night Time” ni Jane Olivor. Parang nagbalik kami sa isang panahon.
Go watch the movie and enjoy the beautiful sceneries in great abundance.
