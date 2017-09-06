Marco Gumabao suko na: Alam kong hirap po akong i-push ng star magic!

NILISAN na ni Marco Gumabao ang Star Magic pagkalipas ng apat na taong pamamahala sa karera niya. Lumipat na siya sa Viva Artist Agency.

Yes bossing Ervin, Viva talent na si Marco kasama ang mga ate niyang sina Kat at Michelle. Excited na sila sa 4-year contract na kanilang pinirmahan nitong Lunes ng tanghali kasama ang manager nilang si Veronique del Rosario-Corpus.

Kuwento ni Marco nang maka-tsikahan namin ng solo pagkatapos ng contract signing, hindi na siya nag-renew sa Star Magic dahil gusto niyang mag-try naman ng ibang management.

Nang tumuntong ng ABS-CBN si Marco ay si Direk Bobot Mortiz ang tumutulong sa kanya, pero nu’ng kinailangan na niya ng management ay sa Star Magic siya nagpunta.

“Hindi naman po kasi nagma-manage si direk Bobot so napunta po ako sa Star Magic at very thankful naman po ako sa kanila sa mga tulong nila sa akin, siguro I wanted to do more.

“Nag-end ang contract ko sa Star Magic last August 26, hindi na po ako nag-renew pero automatic naman po na ire-renew nila ako.

“Ang difference lang po, sa Star Magic, every year po ang renewal. Dito sa Viva po, straight four years kaya hopefully Viva could help me in my career,” katwiran ng aktor.

Tinanong namin si Marco kung ano ang dahilan talaga kung bakit siya umalis sa number one TV network dahil feeling namin may mas malalim pang rason.

“Alam ko pong hirap akong i-push ng Star Magic kasi marami kami. So, pumunta ako sa isang management na feeling ko makatutulong sa akin,” pag-amin ng binata.

Umaasa rin ang aktor na magkaroon siya ng maraming pelikula sa Viva at magkaroon ng network contract at open siyang magtrabaho either sa ABS-CBN or sa GMA 7 or kung saan pa puwede.

“Management and movie contract po ang pinirmahan ko sa Viva. Confident naman po ako na magiging okay ang working relationship namin with Viva,” sabi ng aktor.

May digital teleserye naman daw na gagawin si Marco sa ABS-CBN pero hindi ito ipalalabas sa TV, “May bago kasing ilo-launch ‘yung ABS na medyo secret pa, hindi pa nila ipinapakita, but we’re starting na. Sa movie naman with Viva, meron na and we’re gonna start this year,” kuwento pa ni Marco.